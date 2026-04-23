Smoke from South Georgia wildfires spreads across 30,000 acres. See where they're all burning on our interactive map.

Smoke has filled the air across parts of the Peach State this week as wildfires continue to burn out of control in southern Georgia, forcing evacuations and destroying homes.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, crews responded to 34 new wildfires Wednesday that burned about 75 acres statewide. But officials say the biggest concern remains two large, active fires that have already scorched tens of thousands of acres.

The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County has grown to nearly 29,606 acres and is about 10% contained. In Brantley County, the Highway 82 Fire has burned more than 4,400 acres and is roughly 15% contained, according to the latest update.

Officials say dry conditions, high winds, and a lack of rain are making the fires harder to control and increasing the risk of new ones starting.

In Brantley County, crews from at least 16 agencies are working around the clock to contain the flames. Authorities say the fire has damaged at least 54 structures and continues to burn through multiple areas, including communities near the Satilla River and several state highways.

"This fire became a lot larger than we thought it would be," county officials said earlier this week.

Despite the destruction, officials say there have been no reported deaths and all first responders remain safe.

Evacuation orders are still in place in several areas, and residents are being told they cannot return home due to ongoing fire danger. Road closures also remain in effect, including stretches of Highway 82 and key local routes near Waynesville.

Authorities say the fire is still unpredictable but has not crossed the river, and major overnight growth was not expected as of Wednesday evening. Still, conditions can change quickly.

About 65 miles away, firefighters continue battling the massive blaze in Clinch County, where the fire has spread rapidly through dry forest and swamp areas, making containment difficult.

The growing wildfire threat prompted Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency, allowing more state and federal resources to assist, including expected support from FEMA.

Officials have also issued a burn ban across 91 counties, warning that outdoor burning could easily spark new fires under current conditions.

Smoke from the fires has drifted far beyond South Georgia, with residents in Atlanta and across the metro area reporting a strong smell of burning and hazy skies. Authorities say shifting winds are pushing smoke north, at times reducing visibility and affecting air quality.

Emergency officials are urging people to stay away from active fire zones, avoid unnecessary travel in smoky conditions and follow all evacuation orders. They are also reminding residents not to fly drones near wildfires, which can interfere with firefighting aircraft, and to remain alert as conditions continue to evolve.

With drought conditions expected to persist and no significant rainfall in the forecast, officials warn the wildfire threat is far from over.