Snellville woman finds success after prison as Georgia faces nation's highest incarceration rate

Georgia's incarceration rate is higher than the national average, with nearly 900 out of every 100,000 residents having spent time behind bars, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

For many, the struggle doesn't end at release—rebuilding a life on the outside can be overwhelming. Formerly incarcerated individuals and advocates say the path to reintegration is often filled with stigma and barriers.

Finding purpose after prison

Janine Battista of Snellville knows those challenges firsthand. She's opening up about her own journey, hoping her experience can help foster greater understanding and acceptance for people with criminal records.

"Going to prison interrupted everything in my life," Battista reflects. "I might have been a little lost at the time, but I'm not that person anymore."

While incarcerated, Battista discovered a passion for writing and pursued her education through the nonprofit Common Good Atlanta. But after her release in 2019, she faced a daunting job market.

"It's terrifying," she said. "When you lay out your past, you have to ask, 'Do you feel comfortable trusting me?'"

Turning struggle into advocacy

Despite these obstacles, Battista has rebuilt her life. She became a published poet, found love, and now serves on the board of Common Good Atlanta, advocating for others making the same transition.

"There are stressful times, but the perspective I've gained keeps me moving forward," she said.

Janine Battista of Snellville knows the challenges of overcoming stigma and barriers to rebuilding one's life after prison. CBS News Atlanta

A broader challenge for Georgia

It's a challenge many Georgians face. The Georgia Justice Project estimates that about 4.5 million people in the state have a criminal history.

Brenda Smeeton, Legal Director at the organization, says Georgia's reliance on the criminal legal system to address issues like poverty and homelessness contributes to its high incarceration rate.

"We tend to have high arrest rates and high conviction rates, which makes us a bit of an outlier with other states," Smeeton explained.

The Georgia Justice Project works with Fulton County to help people expunge their records—opening doors to jobs and housing.

Looking forward

Battista is now a mother of two. She dreams of becoming a personal trainer and continuing to reach people through her writing. Despite the hardships, she says her time behind bars helped her find confidence and a deeper understanding of herself.

"I can look back and say I did that—even in a really difficult, isolated situation. I found things I liked and discovered more of who I believe I am," Battista said.

Upcoming expungement event

The Georgia Justice Project is partnering with Fulton County for a record expungement event later this month.

For more information, visit gjp.org.