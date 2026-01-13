SkyView Atlanta observation wheel closes for maintenance until February

Tourists hoping to take in sweeping views of downtown Atlanta from the city's iconic observation wheel will have to wait a little longer.

SkyView Atlanta announced it is temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance, pushing back its reopening until Feb. 10. The attraction, located at 168 Luckie Street NW near Centennial Olympic Park, shared the update on Facebook, writing, "Sometimes even Atlanta's best views need a little TLC."

The company first told visitors on Jan. 2 that SkyView Atlanta would be closed until Monday, Jan. 5. A new statement now confirms the closure will last several more weeks.

"SkyView Atlanta will be temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance," the statement said. "We'll be back and spinning again on February 10, 2026. Thanks for your patience. We'll see you soon at the top of the city!"

SkyView Atlanta is a popular destination for both tourists and locals. The observation wheel rises more than 200 feet above Centennial Olympic Park and offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Each ride lasts about seven to 12 minutes, giving riders several full rotations high above downtown.

No additional details about the maintenance work were released.