"Seniors on the Runway" proves age is just a number for Atlanta models 55 and up

Inside a lively room filled with music, laughter, and bold energy, a group of Atlanta seniors is getting ready to hit the runway. But this isn't your typical senior activity—no bingo cards, no quiet crafts.

Here, it's all about the walk.

"Anything you do in your day, you should strut," said Carrie "Dr. Tut" Tut Hamilton, the powerhouse instructor behind Seniors on the Runway. "They don't call me Dr. Tut for nothing—there's no strut without Tut!"

Inside a "Seniors on the Runway" rehearsal. CBS News Atlanta

A runway for the golden years

Hamilton started the group in 2006 with a mission: to help seniors step into confidence, movement, and joy at any age.

"I want them to see that in their golden years, they don't have to rock chairs—they can rock runways," she said.

And for nearly two decades, she's done just that.

Hamilton works with more than 400 seniors across metro Atlanta, teaching modeling techniques and uplifting spirits. She says her program boosts self-esteem, encourages physical activity, and helps combat depression and isolation—issues many older adults face.

The star of the show: Big Daddy

No one embodies the spirit of the runway more than Hamilton's father, Nathaniel "Big Daddy" Hamilton. At 77 years old, he's become one of the crowd favorites.

"You know who they come to see?" he jokes. "Big Daddy. And I be serving!"

He struts with ease, charisma, and a spark that leaves the room cheering.

Nathaniel "Big Daddy" Hamilton CBS News Atlanta

A new life for longtime models

Among today's participants is Lisa Edwards, who has been walking with Seniors on the Runway for more than a decade. She says the group changed her life.

"I want to show the confidence, the wisdom, the stature—everything that comes with my journey to where I am right now," Edwards said. "Every step means something."

A moment they've waited for their entire lives

Today's practice group is smaller than usual, but the energy is the same—vibrant, supportive, and bold. The runway is more than a stage. For these seniors, it's a celebration.

A celebration of resilience.

A celebration of community.

A celebration of finally taking up space.

"I'm almost speechless," Hamilton said, watching her group step out with pride. "It brings me joy. It warms my heart."

'We're living the life'

If anyone still believes these seniors are "too old" for a runway, Hamilton has one message:

"We're living the life. Ain't nobody out here too old for their dreams."

In this room, age isn't a limitation—it's a superpower.