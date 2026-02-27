"Scream 7" taps Atlanta's Savannah College of Art and Design campus for filming location

It's been nearly 30 years since the first "Scream" movie terrified moviegoers, and now the seventh film of the slasher series is showing in theaters. The movie is a co-production between Spyglass and Paramount, CBS Atlanta's parent company.

Parts of the movie were filmed in some familiar places, including Covington, Douglasville, and Smyrna. One of the locations director Kevin Williamson handpicked was the Savannah College of Art and Design in Midtown Atlanta.

Karl Rouse, the associate dean of the School of Film and Acting, said the movie was referred to as "Scar Tissue" on all of the paperwork in an effort to keep the filming under wraps.

"We are a working, functioning studio," Rouse said. "We are a school with around 650 amazing students across sound design, film and television, and acting. Our studio is open and available for hire to bring the partnerships between industry and the students together."

The SCAD Film building is full of history. It has that vintage feel, making it an ideal movie set.

"It's where the '96 Olympics was broadcast out of," Rouse said. "It has an LED volume wall, so it's got the latest and also that sort of retro look."

Karl Rouse, the associate dean of the School of Film and Acting, said "Scream 7" was referred to as "Scar Tissue" on all of the paperwork in an effort to keep the filming under wraps. CBS News Atlanta

Some SCAD students have "Scream 7" on their resume.

"There were around 13 students who actually had roles that were solid on the production," Rouse continued. "Some were actually operating the cameras you see in the studio."

SCAD's art direction students redressed the set once production wrapped. The space that the crew left behind is now a classroom.

"That's the No. 1 factor with this, is that these are working studios," Rouse said. "These are professional studios. We are preparing students for professional careers, so the merging of that practice with their time as a student, that's what is so important and what a great project like this really brought to light."