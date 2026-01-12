Sarah Park makes history as Duluth's first immigrant woman elected to city council

Duluth marked a historic milestone tonight as Sarah Park was sworn in as the city's first immigrant woman to serve on city council. Park, who moved to Duluth from South Korea more than 20 years ago, says her win is a testament to the city's welcoming spirit—and the collective effort of the community that supported her.

"I never expected to set foot in Duluth's City Hall as a councilwoman," Park said. "This is where I learned the language, where I learned the culture."

Park's campaign launched last August, building on her years of experience in Gwinnett County government and as co-owner of a downtown Duluth coffee shop. She says serving in local government—and helping unite the community after the 2021 Atlanta spa shooting—shaped her leadership and commitment to public service.

Park's top priorities include improving safety, expanding services for seniors and children, supporting small businesses, and increasing access to housing. She says she's eager to collaborate with fellow councilmembers and bring a fresh perspective to city leadership.

"If more people can bring their barriers down, then more people will feel welcome at the city," Park said.

Park's swearing-in ceremony coincided with a proclamation recognizing the 123rd anniversary of Korean American Day, which will also be celebrated at the state capitol.