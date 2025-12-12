Santa Clause with Down Syndrome brings holiday cheer to Atlanta families

A special Santa Claus is touching hearts and bringing an extra dose of holiday cheer to children with Down Syndrome in metro Atlanta.

Last year, the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta decided they wanted to give participants at their annual holiday party the chance to see a Santa Claus who looked like them. That's where Bradley Carlisle stepped in.

Carlisle, 36, lives independently in an apartment in Dunwoody. Donning the classic red suit and white beard, his debut left some families who attended the event crying happy tears, the nonprofit said.

"It was magical," one parent said. "For our kids to see Santa and realize he looked like them—it meant more than words can express."

Bradley Carlisle is returning to bring holiday cheer to the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta Holiday Party. Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta

Bradley will be back this year to spread holiday joy and give attendees the chance to see themselves reflected in the face of Saint Nick.

"We are so proud of Bradley and what his presence as Santa means for our community," DSAA Executive Director Sheryl Arno said. "He shows that joy, kindness, and Christmas spirit truly know no limits."

The Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta Holiday Party begins at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 at ChristChurch Presbyterian on Peachtree Street.

You can find out more about the organization on its website.