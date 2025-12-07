Rashid Shaheed returns kickoff 100 yards for TD and Seahawks blow away hapless Falcons 37-9

Rashid Shaheed returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Seattle's defense came up with three turnovers and the Seahawks won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the hapless Atlanta Falcons 37-9 on Sunday.

Sam Darnold threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of scores to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and another to Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks (10-3) broke away from a 6-6 tie at halftime with a 31-point beatdown of the Falcons over the final two quarters.

With their seventh loss in eight games, the Falcons (4-9) sealed an eighth straight losing campaign — matching the worst stretch in franchise history — and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a month still to go in the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

Atlanta hasn't made the postseason since 2017, a year after its infamous Super Bowl meltdown to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Seattle is a team with soaring expectations, coming into the day as one of three NFC West teams with nine wins and its sights on a division title, maybe even a top seed in January.

Shaheed sparked the second-half outburst on the very first play after the break, marking the second week in a row that Atlanta has given up a huge kickoff return.

Shaheed took the kick at his own goal line, found a seam and was barely touched on his way to the other end of the field for the longest touchdown of the NFL season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It also was the longest return for the Seahawks since Tyler Lockett had a 105-yarder against Chicago in 2015.

That wasn't the only miscue on another awful day for Atlanta's special teams.

After an interception by Mike Hughes gave Atlanta the ball in Seattle territory, the home team came away with no points. Zane Gonzalez's 50-yard field goal attempt was swatted away by Nick Emmanwori, who streaked in off the edge without being blocked.

The Seattle defense forced a fumble by Bijan Robinson when the Falcons were driving for a potential tying touchdown in the third quarter. DeMarcus Lawrence knocked the ball away and Devon Witherspoon scooped it up at the Seahawks 12.

On Atlanta's next possession, Kirk Cousins' pass for Kyle Pitts was deflected and picked off by Emmanwori, his first career pick, Devon Witherspoon had another pick on a wacky play when the ball ricocheted high in the air on a short throw by Cousins.

The Seahawks were bolstered on the defensive side by the return of safety Julian Love and tackle Jarran Reed from injured reserve, making the first time all season that unit was at full strength.

Love played for the first time since a Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals after being sidelined with a hamstring ailment. Reed had missed the last four games with wrist and thumb injuries that required surgery.

Seahawks: TE Elijah Arroyo and NT Brandon Pili both went down in the first half with knee issues.

Falcons: WR Drake London (knee) missed his third straight game with a knee injury and was joined on the inactive list by DL Brandon Dorlus (groin). Edge Jalon Walker (quad) was injured in the first half.

Seahawks: Return home to face the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Falcons: A short week before they travel to Tampa Bay on Thursday night to face their NFC South rival Buccaneers.

