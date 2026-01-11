Protesters rally in Marietta, metro Atlanta against ICE after Minneapolis shooting

Demonstrators gathered Sunday at a busy East Cobb intersection as part of a national coordinated push calling for accountability within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Rallies unfolded across metro Atlanta over the weekend, including protests at the Atlanta ICE Field Office and along Johnson Ferry and Roswell Road in East Cobb.

Organizers say participation surged after a video of the Minneapolis shooting sparked widespread outrage.

A weekend of protest over a Minneapolis ICE shooting reached Cobb County. Donald Fountain / CBS News Atlanta

"ICE Out For Good" rally draws Cobb County crowds

Organized by Indivisible Cobb, the Marietta event was part of a nationwide weekend of action.

Protesters gathered from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Roswell Road, holding signs, chanting and calling for the end of ICE's "unchecked enforcement practices."

Organizers described the rally as peaceful, with no arrests reported.

Demonstrators filled a Marietta intersection calling for justice and federal reform. Donald Fountain / CBS News Atlanta

Organizers confirm online threat made ahead of the demonstration

Hours before the Marietta rally began, Indivisible Cobb said it received a warning from its event safety group about an online threat directed at the protest.

In a written statement, organizers said they investigated the claim and believed the threat was intended to intimidate attendees, not necessarily to be carried out. Still, they briefed safety marshals and prepared contingency plans.

"We feel confident that this threat was simply an attempt to intimidate attendees," the group wrote.

"Our safety marshals have been updated with this person's name, description, and a description of his vehicles."

Organizers said they reminded participants to stay clear of traffic, follow marshal instructions and remain aware of their surroundings. No incidents related to the threat occurred during the event.

Donald Fountain / CBS News Atlanta

Metro Atlanta demonstrations part of nationwide response

The Cobb County rally followed several days of protests in downtown Atlanta, where demonstrators gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol and Atlanta ICE Field Office demanding transparency after the Minneapolis shooting.

In earlier demonstrations, protesters chanted "Justice for Renee" and "No ICE, no fear," echoing national calls for reform.

Organizers say more actions are expected throughout the week as they coordinate with other groups across Minnesota, Georgia and the rest of the country.

Hundreds of Atlanta protestors gathered on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday night. Sasan Khosravi / CBS News Atlanta

What's next?

Indivisible Cobb and other local advocacy groups say additional gatherings may continue in the coming days.

They also expect more community conversations around public safety, policing and immigration enforcement, issues that have led to contentious city council debates in Cobb County over protest permitting requirements.

CBS News Atlanta will continue monitoring developments, including additional protests, traffic disruptions and any updates from ICE or local law enforcement.