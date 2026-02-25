Pinky Cole and K. Michelle join "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for season 17

Bravo announced this week that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" will return for Season 17 on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. bringing a mix of fan favorites and renowned newcomers to one of the network's most talked-about franchises.

Among the most buzzed-about additions is Pinky Cole, the entrepreneur behind the Slutty Vegan brand, once valued at $100 million. Cole is entering what Bravo describes as a new chapter after losing her business and fighting to buy it back. This season will follow her as she balances life as a wife, mother of five and CEO, while navigating what the network calls "sizzling plant-based beef" with the group.

On Instagram, Cole reacted to the casting news with a pointed message: "They counted me out…….Bravo counted me in."

Also joining the cast is K. Michelle, the Grammy-nominated singer known for her outspoken personality and reality TV history. She teased her arrival with an Instagram post declaring, "I just flipped the switch, I don't know nobody else that's doing this."

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter K. Michelle and entrepreneur Pinky Cole join the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Bravo/ RHOA season 17

The newly revealed cast includes Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell with Cynthia Bailey returning as a friend of the cast.

"With fan favorites and new faces joining the mix, friendships are pushed to their limits," Bravo said in its Feb. 24 announcement. "Atlanta is hotter, bolder and more unpredictable than ever, and keeping it peachy is the ultimate challenge."

The trailer for Season 17 hints at explosive confrontations and shifting alliances, but Bravo says viewers can also expect plenty of high-glam moments and business moves.

Season 17 marks another major refresh for the long-running franchise, which has undergone several cast shakeups in recent years. Still, the return of Williams and Parks is likely to energize longtime viewers, while Bailey's presence as a friend adds another layer of familiarity.

New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.