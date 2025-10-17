Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza brings Gaza story to Georgia: "I want to be a reason for hope"

A Palestinian photographer known for his coverage of the Israel-Hamas war hopes his story of survival can become a reason for hope.

Motaz Azaiza documented the conflict on Instagram for more than 100 days before leaving Gaza in 2024.

He spoke on Thursday about the peace plan brokered by President Donald Trump and the challenges in rebuilding Gaza during an appearance at 967 Coffee Co. in Roswell.

"Hopefully we can build on it," Azaiza said. "But the problem, we always, like, feel disappointed because it's only focused about the security of Israel, but nobody talks about the security of Palestinians."

The initial phases of the agreement called for: the release of the final hostages held by Hamas, living and dead; the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel; a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza; and a partial pullback by Israeli forces from Gaza's main cities.

Later phases of the plan will have to address Gaza's postwar governance, Israel's demand that Hamas disarm, which the group has rejected, and Palestinian demands for a state, which the current Israeli government has rejected.

Azaiza traveled to Atlanta to share his photos of the war and raise awareness about the conflict.

"I want to go back, but not with empty hands," he told CBS News Atlanta. "I got my opportunity to survive and travel, so now maybe I can be a reason for hope."

Azaiza hopes to return to Gaza with humanitarian aid.

Time named Azaiza's photo of a girl trapped in rubble after an Israeli airstrike as one of its top 10 photos of 2023.

Time also included him in its list of the 100 most influential people of 2024.

Azaiza said at least 15 of his family members were killed in the war, which started after Hamas-led terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Some 1,200 people were killed that day, most of them civilians, and 251 others were taken hostage.

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health says nearly 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started. Its numbers do not differentiate between civilians and combatants.