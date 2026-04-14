Over $372,000 in undeclared cash seized by customs officers at Atlanta airport this year

In the first three months of 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta have seized more than $372,000 in unreported cash from travelers.

Authorities say the large amount of cash was seized from 24 travelers from January to March.

While travelers can bring any amount of currency into and out of the country, any amounts over $10,000 have to be reported to the U.S. Treasury using the International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments form.

The most money seized from one traveler was on March 22. On that day, officials say CPB currency detector dog Pub alerted them to a U.S. citizen leaving for San Salvador. Authorities ended up seizing $44,432 from the individual.

Atlanta CBP officers say an alert from detector dog Pub led to the seizure of over $44,000 in unreported currency on a U.S. citizen headed to San Salvador. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Other major seizures included $32,700 from a citizen of India who was heading to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 31, and $30,417 from a family leaving for Qatar on Feb. 4, officials said.

"Travelers must understand that failing to declare currency can result in serious consequences, including seizure of funds and possible criminal charges," said CBP Atlanta Area Port Director Zachary Thomas. "Our officers remain committed to enforcing all of our nation's laws, including currency reporting, and hold violators accountable."

Authorities have not shared any identifying details about the travelers who had their cash seized or what criminal charges they may be facing.