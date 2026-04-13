Offset returns to stage for the 1st time since being shot outside Florida casino

Atlanta rapper Offset has returned to performing just days after he was shot outside a Florida casino and hotel.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, appeared on stage at the University of Arkansas' Rowfest on Saturday.

Offset shared a post on Instagram showing himself being rolled onstage on a wheelchair. In front of a large crowd, the rapper stands up before launching into a song.

"REAL LOVE," the rapper captioned the post, which included multiple clips of him performing parts of Migos' hit song "Bad and Boujee" and photos of his outfit.

Rapper Offset performs onstage during 2025 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Offset was shot Monday night following a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, just outside of Miami.

While details about the shooting remain limited, authorities announced they arrested another rapper, Lil Tjay, and charged him with disorderly conduct. Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was released from custody on bond, and his attorney has clarified that he was not charged in connection with the shooting.

Merritt spoke with CBS News Miami after bonding out of jail on Tuesday.

"The last thing I (saw) was Offset looking at me like this, yeah, that ****** shot me," Merritt said. "Yeah, that ****** shot me. That ****** is a rat ****** cap."

On Friday, Offset's spokesperson announced he had been released from the hospital, where he had been recovering from Monday's shooting. At that time, the rapper shared a statement saying that he was "focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music."

"Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win," he wrote.

According to Offset's website, his next performance is on May 9 at the Xperience Live Event Center in Orlando, Florida.