National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in west Georgia during Saturday's storms

A National Weather Service survey crew has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Carroll County during the severe storms over the weekend.

According to NWS, the tornado touched down south of Lowell, Georgia, between 10:54 a.m. and 11:01 a.m. on Saturday.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale assigns the tornado a rating based on wind speeds and storm damage. Saturday's tornado had peak winds of near 95 mph, which registered as a 1 on the scale. Officials say the tornado traveled a little more than 1 mile for seven minutes before breaking up.

Carroll County officials report that one home on Staples Dairy Road suffered structural damage, and multiple buildings on Liberty Church Road were destroyed in the storm.

Thankfully, no injuries in Georgia have been reported that were connected with the weather system.

"We encourage all residents to stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts. One of the best ways to stay informed is by signing up for ReGroup Alerts, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management's mass notification system," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "ReGroup provides free, real-time weather alerts, warnings, and emergency notifications tailored specifically for Carroll County."

While the storm brought colder weather in Georgia, officials say the threat of additional storms is extremely reduced. Some parts of North and Central Georgia could see rain between Wednesday and Thursday.