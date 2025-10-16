Rare but deadly mosquito-borne virus found in trapped insects in Fulton County, health officials warn

The Fulton County Board of Health is asking residents to help reduce mosquito breeding sites after some of the insects tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis this week.

Officials say the positive tests were found in traps in the Hapeville area.

The health department says it is now working with its mosquito control vendor to treat the nearby areas while the insects remain the most active. The department is also alerting neighbors about the test in an effort to eliminate any standing water where the bugs might lay their eggs.

An Aedes japonicus mosquito rests on a human arm. Douglas Allen / Getty Images

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the eastern equine encephalitis virus is transmitted to humans through a bite of an infected mosquito. While cases are rare, infections can be serious. CDC data says around 30% of people who develop severe eastern equine encephalitis die, and many of those who survive suffer from neurologic problems.

Symptoms of the virus include sudden headaches, fevers, chills, diarrhea, drowsiness, and vomiting. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines that treat eastern equine encephalitis.

How to prevent mosquito bites

The Fulton County Board of Health says residents should practice the "5 Ds" of mosquito bite prevention: