Metro Atlanta school districts warn of consequences as student ICE walkouts spread

Hundreds of students across metro Atlanta have already walked out of class this week, and with more demonstrations planned, several Georgia school districts are now speaking out.

Officials are warning that while student voices matter, disruptions during the school day will carry consequences.

On Tuesday, large groups of students left class at Archer High School and Parkview High School as part of protests tied to immigration enforcement concerns. More walkouts are planned for Wednesday in Newton, Paulding, Fulton, and Gwinnett Counties, according to organizers. Last week, hundreds of students also walked out at Meadowcreek High School.

The demonstrations follow a broader wave of student activism earlier this month. On Jan. 20, metro Atlanta students joined a nationwide walkout in solidarity with Minnesota residents protesting an immigration crackdown in that state. The "Free America Walkout" took place that afternoon at universities and high schools across the region. At Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, more than 1,000 students participated. Walkouts also occurred at Emory University, Kennesaw State University, and other locations, ending with a citywide rally at Hurt Park in downtown Atlanta.

As protests continue, school districts are emphasizing safety, instruction, and adherence to student codes of conduct.

In Cobb County, school officials said they are aware of efforts by outside groups to recruit students for a rally related to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement scheduled for Friday, Jan. 30. The district said those efforts encourage students to leave class or authorized school areas during the school day, which officials say would disrupt learning.

"While we respect the right of students to express their views in a non-disruptive way, students are expected to be in class and engaged in learning throughout the school day," the district said in a statement.

Cobb County warned that violations of the student Code of Conduct, including skipping class or leaving authorized areas, could lead to disciplinary action, including out-of-school suspension and the loss of parking, sports, or extracurricular privileges. District leaders also cautioned that such consequences could have long-term impacts that may be considered by colleges or future employers.

On Jan. 23, hundreds of students at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, walked out of classes to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Paulding County School District issued a similar message to families, saying it has seen online posts, potentially from individuals or activist groups outside the community, encouraging student walkouts or demonstrations tied to ICE-related events.

While the district said it respects students' rights to peaceful expression, officials said the suggested actions could jeopardize student safety and disrupt academic instruction. Any activity that interrupts the instructional day or involves leaving campus without permission is not school-sponsored and will result in discipline under district policy, the statement said.

"Our focus is providing a safe, positive learning environment focused on instruction, and classes will continue as scheduled throughout the week," Paulding County officials said, adding that administrators and safety staff will monitor campuses to maintain order.

In DeKalb County, district leaders acknowledged the strong emotions surrounding recent national events and said they recognize students' desire to speak out on issues they care about. The district emphasized its commitment to developing globally engaged citizens while maintaining safe and orderly schools.

"Students have the right to free expression; however, that expression must occur in a manner that does not disrupt instruction or compromise their safety," the district said.

DeKalb County encouraged students to work with school administrators to find school-approved ways to share their perspectives, such as facilitated discussions or service activities. The district also reminded families that walkouts and other disruptive actions are prohibited under the Student Code of Conduct and may result in discipline based on the severity and context of the behavior, in accordance with state law.

With more walkouts planned in the coming days, districts across metro Atlanta say they are urging families to talk with students about appropriate civic engagement, balancing the right to be heard with the responsibility to keep schools safe, and focused on learning.