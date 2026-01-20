Georgia students plan walkouts protesting Trump administration's immigration enforcement

Metro Atlanta students are set to join a nationwide walkout in solidarity with Minnesota residents protesting an immigration crackdown in the state.

The Free America Walkout is set to begin on Tuesday afternoon at universities and high schools around the area.

At Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, dozens have said that they plan to attend the walkout.

"On January 20, we call on our communities to organize teams, call your neighbors and classmates, and turn your back and walk out on fascism," the event description reads.

Additional walkouts are set to take place at Emory University as well as cities around the metro area. In Atlanta, the protest is set to end with a city-wide rally at 5 p.m. in Hurt Park.

Escalating tensions as ICE crackdown continues in Minnesota

In Minnesota, daily protests have been ongoing throughout January, following the Department of Homeland Security's ramping up of immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which involved deploying thousands of federal officers.

The protests have escalated after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good during an encounter. A report obtained by CBS News Minnesota showed that responders found that Good had two apparent gunshot wounds to her chest, one on her left forearm, and a possible fourth on the left side of her head.

People hold signs as they protest in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2026, against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. ETIENNE LAURENT /AFP via Getty Images

Skirmishes between protesters and police have escalated over the week, with multiple clashes near the Whipple building, where federal agents are headquartered.

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that officers could not detain or use tear gas on peaceful protesters who aren't obstructing authorities. The Department of Justice said that it would appeal that ruling.

Over the weekend, a U.S. defense official told CBS News that around 1,500 active-duty soldiers are on standby in Alaska for possible deployment to the state, a move that the mayor of Minneapolis has called unconstitutional.

So far, the Department of Homeland Security says the agency has made 3,000 arrests in the state since "Operation Metro Surge" began in December.

The Associated Press and information from CBS News Minnesota contributed to this report.