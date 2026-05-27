Metro Atlanta short-term rental hosts hopeful for Men's World Cup boom to bookings

It's about two weeks away from the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, and there has been high demand for short-term rentals across Atlanta.

Airbnb says the World Cup is turning out to be its biggest event.

Atlanta is hosting eight Men's World Cup matches this summer at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Some local Airbnb hosts are banking on big bucks during the matches.

"It's been going extremely well. We are probably about 85% booked to capacity," Airbnb host Tarshema Harris said.

She said large groups are booking her Airbnbs in Atlanta and Marietta.

"We're doing three, three separate full entity houses," Harris said.

She said the demand has made her list the units higher than they usually cost in June and July.

"It's $400 a night for the entire house. Normally, we do about $175 a night," Harris said. In total, Harris said she expects to bring in around $37,000 in a short period of time.

"What we're already forecasting on the books in just a short window for FIFA would normally take us six to eight months to bring in that revenue," she said.

In Atlanta, about three miles from the stadium, Myles Maxey recently listed his three-bedroom home on Airbnb.

"We listed it for $1,500 a night," Maxey said.

He hopes to get his first booking soon.

"I think that when we get into the round of 32 or the semifinal, we're going to start to see a lot more action in Atlanta as people get excited for their home team," Maxey said. "If we could rent out this house for 10 of the 30 days, I think that would be great. For 10 days, it would be $15,000. That would help the mortgage."

Airbnb is offering a $750 incentive to new hosts in the 11 host cities to meet the surging demand.

Hosts must have their first guest by July 31 to be eligible.