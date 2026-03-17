Meteorologist assesses storm damage after fierce winds strike Stonecrest neighborhood

The National Weather Service has confirmed a EF0 tornado touched down in DeKalb County, bringing winds of 75 miles per hour and leaving damage in its wake.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) spent the day investigating storm damage to determine the type of weather event and storm rating.

"I can look at the degree of damages: Is it just small limbs? Is it large branches? Is it uprooted? Is it snapped? Is it de-barked or with only the stub showing? Each one of those things indicates a rough wind speed," said Keith Stellman.

He spent a lot of time in the Stonecrest area.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a EF0 tornado touched down in DeKalb County. CBS News Atlanta

One particularly damaged home is Ben Huntley Junior's on Oak Run Drive.

"It happened so quick. I don't even know what happened. I mean, all I know is I'm lying down, the news was talking about a storm coming through Lithonia, the next thing I know, insulation is hitting me in the face," said Huntley.

Huntley's neighbor, Eric Clark, experienced similar damage.

"The lights went. And we all have lanterns and then…woooooo. And then quiet. And then crack! And then the tree, I heard it coming over. It was scary. I'm still shook," said Clark. "I yelled upstairs for her, 'Are you alright? Are you alright?' and she said, ' I'm not sure.' So I went upstairs and the ceiling was on her. I had to lift the ceiling off."

Stellman found three houses with trees on them.

"I have not heard of any injuries, fortunately, but it does sound like we had some folks who had some close calls, especially in this neighborhood," said Stellman.

"I'm just blessed to be here. Because if you see where I was laying in the bed at, you'd think I was gone," said Huntley.