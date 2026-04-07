Masters 2026: Scottie Scheffler returns, Georgia's Mason Howell makes debut at Augusta

This week, the eyes of the sports world are on Augusta as golf's biggest stars get ready to compete for the coveted green jacket at the Masters Tournament.

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler returns to Augusta National looking to reclaim the spotlight after finishing outside the top 20 in his last two tournaments.

Scheffler knows what's expected of him—and admits he enjoys checking the leaderboard as he plays, saying, "I think it's nice. The curiosity is part of it."

Curiosity will also be top of mind for Rory McIlroy's playing partner in the first two rounds: 18-year-old Mason Howell, who's making his Masters debut before heading to the University of Georgia this fall.

McIlroy, the defending champion, recalls his own Augusta debut playing alongside two-time champion Tom Watson.

Georgia's Harris English, also a UGA alum, says Howell has the right mindset and knows how to manage his time, key qualities for tackling the unique challenges of the Masters.

With past champions, rising stars, and a global audience, Augusta is once again set for a memorable week of golf.