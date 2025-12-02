MARTA renaming downtown CNN Center Station ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is making a big change at one of its downtown stations.

The agency announced it has renamed the GWCC/CNN Center Station to the Sports, Entertainment, and Convention District Station, or SEC District Station for short.

In the years since the station on the Blue and Green Line opened, it has been called the Omni, Dome, Phillips, and CNN Center. Officials say the new name "captures the full range of destinations that exist in this modern era," which includes State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Yards, the College Football Hall of Fame, and Centennial Olympic Park.

The move comes more than a year after CNN moved out of its longtime downtown Atlanta home, transitioning the cable channel's operations to its Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.

"This station has been at the heart of Atlanta's biggest moments for decades, and its new name reflects the district it serves today," said Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. "As our city continues to grow and attract global events, it is essential that our system is clear, intuitive, and ready to welcome every rider. The SEC District name, along with the infrastructure improvements we have completed, strengthens our commitment to providing safe, clean, and reliable service for both residents and visitors."

The MARTA Board of Directors approved the name change earlier this year, and officials say they plan to have updated signage, maps, and digital tools to ensure riders have an intuitive journey as the transit agency gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Along with the updated name, the station has undergone significant roof repairs and modernization, including the system's new Better Breeze fare collection.