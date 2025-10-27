MARTA begins replacing faregates, cards, and apps with upgraded "Better Breeze" system: Here's what to know

MARTA riders will soon notice big changes at train stations and on buses as the agency rolls out a completely new fare collection system designed to make traveling faster, simpler, and more secure.

On Monday morning, Deputy General Manager Rhonda Allen joined Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan J. Hunt and MARTA Board Chair Jennifer Ide at Lindbergh Center Station to demonstrate the new "Better Breeze" system.

The upgrade, which replaces all existing Breeze cards, faregates, vending machines, and the mobile app, represents one of MARTA's largest technology investments in years. The goal: to modernize how Atlantans pay for transit while improving accessibility and preparing the system for the future.

When will MARTA start using new faregates?

"Limited rail stations will be under construction to replace the faregates in the coming months, but it won't be ready for use," Hunt said. "Our customer service and external affairs teams are working to ensure customers are aware of the construction schedule, are able to plan their trips, and move through our system seamlessly during construction."

He added that current Breeze cards will continue to work until April, when both the old and new systems will operate side by side to help riders transition smoothly. "In April, we'll have both systems up and operational to begin to transition our customers from the old Breeze system to a better Breeze system," Hunt said.

Designed with riders in mind

Board Chair Jennifer Ide said the new technology isn't just about convenience, it's part of MARTA's long-term vision for the city, especially as Atlanta prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"While we put the World Cup as a deadline for these projects, including the Better Breeze system, their benefits and the overall improvements to the customer experience will last well beyond the games and decades beyond," Ide said. "The Better Breeze system is a true game changer."

What's new: Modern faregates, new Breeze app

The upgraded system introduces open payment, allowing customers to tap a credit or debit card, smartphone, smartwatch, or mobile wallet to pay their fare. There will be no need for a Breeze card if riders prefer not to use one.

A new Breeze app will let customers store fare value and manage passes, but riders will need to download the updated version and create a new account. New physical cards with a refreshed design and options for multi-day or monthly passes will also be available.

Every part of the system is being replaced, including:

Modern faregates that are more secure and harder to tamper with

Touchscreen vending machines that take coins and bills and give change

Bus and Mobility validators that accept all payment forms

Officials say the changes will make MARTA more efficient and accessible, cutting down wait times and improving the overall experience for daily commuters and visitors alike.

According to MARTA's Planning and Capital Programs Committee, the Better Breeze system includes about 400 new sliding faregates, including ADA-accessible gates that allow for hands-free entry. The new equipment will accept contactless payments at both faregates and fareboxes, eliminating the need for riders to buy or reload MARTA-specific fare media.

Riders who prefer to use Breeze cards will be able to purchase and reload them at retail locations, such as CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and Family Dollar — reducing lines at vending machines and offering convenient cash-loading options for bus riders. The project has already gone through three design stages and over 3,558 technical requirements verified by MARTA's project team.