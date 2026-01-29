Kennesaw State earns first home win without Simeon Cottle; coach criticizes gambling "predators"

Kennesaw State got back in the win column at home Wednesday, but the night carried far more weight than the final score.

Playing their first home game since guard Simeon Cottle was named in a federal game-fixing investigation, the Owls beat Western Kentucky 72-69, snapping a losing streak and delivering an emotional response to a turbulent few weeks surrounding the program.

RJ Johnson led Kennesaw State with 19 points, but after the game, head coach Antoine Pettway focused less on the box score and more on what he called a larger issue facing college basketball.

While Pettway said he could not comment directly on the ongoing investigation, he spoke about what he described as "predators" targeting young athletes.

"I pray that the NCAA punishes some of these predators," Pettway said. "I think something needs to be done about the predators that are reaching out to these young dudes in college basketball who don't have a lot and dangling money in front of their faces."

Pettway said he believes adults are exploiting players who may not have Name, Image, and Likeness deals and are struggling financially.

"When you're a grown man, and you're reaching out to kids that don't have a lot of bread, don't have a lot of money, and you're being a predator online, that's a problem," he said. "There's a lot of dudes on that list that you feel bad for. They've got a long road ahead of them because an adult reached out and led them down the wrong path."

The comments come as federal prosecutors investigate an alleged game-rigging scheme involving players from more than 17 NCAA Division I programs. According to an indictment unsealed in mid January, the case centers on games played between September 2022 and January 2025.

Prosecutors say Cottle, a current Kennesaw State guard, was recruited during a FaceTime call by alleged fixers Jalen Smith, Alberto Laureano and Antonio Blakeney. Cottle is accused of recruiting former Owl forward Demond Robinson and another unidentified individual. Investigators say the players agreed to underperform in a game in exchange for bribe payments.

The charges, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, include bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy.

On the court, Pettway said his team leaned on resilience after losing what he described as key pieces.

"I've got to celebrate them dudes in the locker room," Pettway said. "They kept fighting. I asked them two questions: Can you fight, and do you believe?"

Pettway said the team has lost its two leading scorers and has been forced to respond to adversity head-on.

"Whenever we lose one of our brothers, we've got to step up," he said. "We're teaching these dudes about life. We don't run from adversity."