Current and former Kennesaw State players charged in NCAA basketball point shaving investigation

A current Kennesaw State men's basketball player and a previous member of the team have been named among dozens charged in an NCAA men's basketball game rigging investigation.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment on Thursday, saying the case involved players on more than 17 NCAA Division I basketball teams and games between September 2022 and January 2025.

According to the indictment, the fixers, identified as Jalen Smith, Alberto Laureano, and Antonio Blakeney, recruited current Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle through a FaceTime call. Cottle is then accused of recruiting former forward Demond Robinson and an unnamed "Person #12."

Prosecutors say Cottle, Robinson, and the unidentified individual "agreed to underperform in and influence an upcoming Kennesaw State game in exchange for bribe payments."

Simeon Cottle #5 of the Kennesaw State Owls shoots a free throw in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 29, 2023. Justin Casterline / Getty Images

On March 1, 2024, Kennesaw State played against Queens University in Charlotte. Before the game, prosecutors say that the fixers had bet at least $20,000 on multiple sportsbooks on Queens to "cover the first-half spread" of approximately 1.5 points. The wagers also allegedly included parlays on the game.

During the game, Queens covered the spread, outscoring the Owls 52 to 39.

"Without the Kennesaw State players intentionally underperforming in and influencing the second half of the game, Kennesaw State played substantially better, outscoring Queens 43 to 39," the indictment reads. Kennesaw State won the game 91 to 82, while defendant Cottle scored zero points in the first half and 13 points in the second half."

Demond Robinson #0 of the Kennesaw State Owls looks dejected after being defeated by the Xavier Musketeers 72-67 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023. Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

The next day, prosecutors say that Smith texted Cottle to discuss bringing him the bribe payment. The indictment alleges the fixers worked with a "co-schemer" to deliver around $40,000 in cash to Cottle.

The group attempted to continue working together after the Queens game, authorities said, but Cottle allegedly told Smith that other players on the team weren't interested in the deal.

The charges, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, include bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

CBS News Atlanta is reaching out to Kennesaw State University for comment.

The indictment follows a series of NCAA investigations that led to at least 10 players receiving lifetime bans this year for bets that sometimes involved their own teams and their own performances. And the NCAA has said that at least 30 players have been investigated over gambling allegations.

More than 30 people were also charged in last year's sprawling federal takedown of illegal gambling operations linked to professional basketball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.