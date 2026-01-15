Jon Ossoff enters 2026 race with $25 million on hand as Georgia Senate battle heats up

Sen. Jon Ossoff is heading into the 2026 election year with a major financial advantage, reporting more than $25 million cash on hand as he prepares for what his campaign calls the toughest re-election fight of any sitting U.S. senator.

Ossoff's campaign announced it raised $9.9 million in the final three months of 2025, fueled overwhelmingly by small-dollar donations. According to the campaign, 99% of contributions in the fourth quarter came from donors who had given less than $200 total, with an average donation of $37 across more than 303,000 individual donations.

The campaign says the fundraising surge comes as Georgia remains a Republican-leaning state and Ossoff faces heavy GOP spending aimed at unseating him. Ossoff is the only Democratic senator up for re-election in a state won by Donald Trump, and his campaign says he has become MAGA's top target nationally.

Federal Election Commission data shows Ossoff is currently the top fundraiser among all U.S. Senate candidates, Republican and Democrat alike. Among leading Republican contenders, Michael A. Collins reported raising $2.46 million between January and September 2025, while Derek Dooley raised $1.88 million between July and September.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) leaves a Senate Armed Services Committee classified briefing on Operation Absolute Resolve in the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Committee met to receive a briefing on the military operation that lead to the capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Beyond his own campaign, Ossoff also helped raise more than $778,700 directly for the Democratic Party of Georgia in 2025, according to the campaign. Democrats went on to win several key off-year races statewide. The campaign also reported receiving donations from 157 of Georgia's 159 counties, signaling broad geographic support.

The campaign says Ossoff has focused his re-election effort on opposing policies it says threaten Georgians' healthcare and economic stability. All of Ossoff's Republican challengers, the campaign notes, have declined to support extending Affordable Care Act tax credits, which 1.4 million Georgians rely on. The campaign also points to rising health insurance costs and warnings from the University of Georgia that federal policy could push the state toward recession.

"The Ossoff campaign is building an unstoppable grassroots coalition that will power our work to earn every vote across the state of Georgia over the next eleven months," campaign manager Ellen Foster said in a statement.