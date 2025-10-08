Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff reports $12 million raised in third quarter of 2025

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's re-election campaign reported raising more than $12 million in the third quarter of 2025, bolstering his campaign finances as Republicans invest heavily in efforts to challenge him in next year's Georgia Senate race.

According to his campaign, Ossoff's fundraising continues to be driven by grassroots support, with an average donation of $36 from more than 233,000 contributions. Nearly 93% of donations were $100 or less, underscoring what his team called an "unstoppable momentum" heading into the election year.

"Republicans are already spending millions of dollars targeting Senator Ossoff, yet our campaign continues to build an unstoppable grassroots coalition to win next November," said Ellen Foster, Ossoff's campaign manager. "We remain grateful for small-dollar donors who are powering us to victory."

The campaign stated that Ossoff now has $21 million in cash on hand. His fundraising success comes as GOP challengers ramp up their campaigns. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley, both seeking to unseat the first-term Democrat, each said they raised nearly $2 million after entering the race this summer.

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks onstage during the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation 2025 Good Trouble Gala at Flourish Atlanta on May 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Republicans have already invested more than $10 million in the Georgia Senate race, which is expected to be one of the most closely watched and expensive contests in the country.

Ossoff, the only Democratic senator up for re-election in a state Donald Trump won, has cast himself as a strong opponent of what he calls MAGA's failures on the economy, health care, and corruption.

In July, Ossoff held his second major campaign event of the cycle, the "Rally for Our Republic" in Savannah. He drew a large crowd and attacked Trump's budget law, which he said has hurt rural hospitals across Georgia.

Campaign officials say the senator remains focused on mobilizing grassroots support and defending his record as the 2026 election approaches.