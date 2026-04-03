In Georgia's 14th District, Republican Clay Fuller makes his case in final days before special election

In the final stretch of a closely watched special election in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican candidate Clay Fuller is covering ground in more ways than one.

A former lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard and district attorney in Lookout Mountain, Fuller is spending the closing days of the campaign on the move, logging miles and hitting the airwaves across North Georgia.

From behind the wheel of his pickup truck, between campaign stops, Fuller is working the district, delivering a message centered on economic revival and personal faith in a region he says has been left behind.

At the core of that message: jobs.

Fuller says he wants to restore a manufacturing base that once anchored communities across North Georgia, allowing families to live and work where their roots run deep.

"I want to make sure you can raise a family on a single salary where your ancestors are buried," Fuller said, pointing to what he describes as decades of economic erosion in the region.

As the Trump-endorsed candidate in the race, Fuller argues the path forward lies in continuing the economic agenda of Donald Trump, a message he echoed during a radio interview at Rome's family-run WLAQ-AM as part of his campaign push.

Clay Fuller speaks during a radio interview at Rome's family-run WLAQ-AM. CBS News Atlanta

On healthcare, Fuller criticized the Affordable Care Act, saying it failed to deliver meaningful cost relief.

On broader affordability, he pointed to policies under the Biden administration as a source of economic strain for families.

And on agriculture, which is a central part of the district's economy, Fuller says farmers are looking for stronger representation in Washington.

But Fuller says what ultimately shapes his candidacy goes beyond policy.

In 2013, a routine medical checkup led to a diagnosis of thyroid cancer — a moment he now describes as life-altering.

After extensive treatment, Fuller says the experience reframed his purpose and reinforced the role of faith in his life and work.

"It was a wake-up call from God," he said. "He left me here for a reason."

Faith, Fuller says, is central to how he approaches public service and the decisions he would make in office.

"Every decision I make will be led by my faith," he said. "I believe I've been given additional time to make a difference."

Now, in the final days of the race, Fuller is putting that message — economic, political, and personal — before voters in a district that has long leaned Republican.

With a second chance at life, Fuller is now making his case to voters in this majority-red district for a path to Congress.