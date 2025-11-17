"Heartbreaking": Fire destroys South River Art Studio, leaving more than 30 Atlanta artists displaced

A tight-knit community of Atlanta artists is searching for a path forward after a devastating fire reduced their shared studio space to a charred, boarded-up shell.

The early-morning blaze ripped through the South River Art Studio on Fleetwood Drive, destroying dozens of workspaces and the art inside them. DeKalb County Fire officials say they've completed their investigation but have not been able to determine what caused the fire.

Studio owner Phil Proctor walked CBS Atlanta through the damage, pointing out collapsed walls, piles of debris and soot-covered rooms once filled with creativity.

"A number of studios burned completely and there was nothing salvageable," Proctor said. "The rest were damaged by smoke and waste."

More than 30 artists — including metalworkers, woodworkers, painters, photographers, digital artists and even a florist — now have nowhere to work. Many spent the past two days sifting through debris, searching for anything that survived.

The outside of the South River Art Studio after a fire early Wednesday, Nov. 12 CBS News Atlanta

"I'm finding out as I go how much I lost"

Artist Hannah Hendricks moved into her studio space more than a year ago and says she has spent every day since the fire cleaning, sorting and trying to salvage what she can.

"I have to go through everything manually, and I'm finding out as I go how much exactly I lost," she said. "Right now, we're looking at a couple thousand in equipment."

One thing she did manage to save: a purple interactive sculpture she had been building — a piece she's grateful survived but may need significant repair.

"The project is a little on pause right now because the technical side is a little damaged," Hendricks said.

A community scattered

For many artists, losing physical tools and artwork is only part of the heartbreak. The studio itself — a vibrant, collaborative space — is now gone.

"The community that we had as a group of people… it is just heartbreaking to think that everybody will have to go their separate ways," one artist said.

Still, Hendricks believes the group will find a way to rebuild, leaning on the wider Atlanta arts community for support.

"Facing the day head on, one day at a time," she said.

Proctor says his insurance company is now conducting its own investigation.

For updates and ways to support the displaced artists, go here.