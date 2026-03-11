Student charged in death of Hall County teacher shares statement: "He will never be forgotten"

The family of a Hall County student charged in what investigators say was a prank gone wrong that ended with the death of one of his teachers says that they are grieving the "tremendous loss" to the community.

Jason Hughes, a 40-year-old math teacher and coach at North Hall High School, died after being struck by a pickup truck outside his home Friday night.

Investigators say 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace and four other students went to Hughes' home to toilet paper his yard as part of a senior prank. Hughes' family says he knew the students were coming and went outside hoping to catch them in the act.

As the teens were trying to drive away, Hughes reportedly tripped in the street and was hit by one of their vehicles. The teens stopped and tried to help Hughes until first responders arrived, but he died from his injuries.

GoFundMe

Wallace was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property. The other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

In a statement from attorneys representing Wallace and his family, they offered an apology to the Hughes family and described being in "deep remorse and grieving."

"Jason Hughes meant the world to our son, Jayden. He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him, making a lasting impact," the statement read.

The teen said that he planned to try to follow the spirit of the teacher and coach who had such an impact on him.

"I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ," Jayden Wallace said. "He will never be forgotten."

Hughes' family has asked that all the charges be dropped, but the decisions on whether or how to prosecute the teens ultimately lie with Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh.

Darragh told CBS News Atlanta that the case is under his review and that "the wishes of the family are clear and will be given the highest consideration."

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe for Hughes' family has raised over $482,000 of its $75,000 goal.

The Associated Press and previous CBS News stories contributed to this report.