Hall County teacher dies after being struck during alleged "rolling" prank; 18-year-old charged

A Hall County man who worked as a teacher has died after authorities say he was struck by a vehicle during a late-night prank outside his home, prompting vehicular homicide charges against an 18-year-old Gainesville resident.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of North Gate Drive. Deputies responded to reports that a man had been run over in the roadway.

The victim was identified as Jason Hughes, 40, of Gainesville, who was taken by Hall County Fire Rescue to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators say a group of five teenagers had gone to Hughes' home and "rolled" his trees with toilet paper, a prank commonly known as TP-ing. When Hughes came outside, authorities say the group ran to two vehicles to leave the area.

According to investigators, Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, began driving away in a pickup truck on North Gate Drive when Hughes tripped and fell into the road, where he was struck by the vehicle.

Officials said Wallace and the others stopped and attempted to help Hughes until first responders arrived.

Wallace was arrested at the scene and is now charged with:

First-degree vehicular homicide

Reckless driving

Criminal trespass

Littering on private property

Authorities said the four other people involved were also arrested and each faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering. They were identified as:

Elijah Tate Owens, 18

Aiden Hucks, 18

Ana Katherine Luque, 18

Ariana Cruz, 18

All five individuals are from Gainesville, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the case remains under active investigation.