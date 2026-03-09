Family of Hall County teacher killed during prank asks officials to drop charges against teens

The family of a Hall County teacher killed in what investigators say was a prank gone wrong is asking authorities to drop the charges against the students who were allegedly involved.

According to deputies, a group of five teenagers had gone to 40-year-old North Hall High School Jason Hughes' home and "rolled" his trees with toilet paper, a prank commonly known as TP-ing. When Hughes came outside, authorities say the group ran to two vehicles to leave the area.

Hughes apparently tripped in the street and was struck by one of the trucks as the teens tried to drive away. When they discovered what had happened, the teens stopped and tried to help Hughes until first responders arrived.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup, identified as 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property. Four other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

North Hall High math teacher Jason Hughes was killed in what his family called a tragic accident. GoFundMe

Hughes' family said that he knew that the students were coming and was excited to catch them in the act. They say that the teacher knew and loved the five students, and they fully supported dropping all of the charges.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us," the family said.

A tragic prank gone wrong in Hall County

One of Hughes' neighbors, Ty Talley, said the toilet paper prank was part of a tradition in which North Hall students play practical jokes on teachers during prom season.

"It was nothing malicious," Talley said. "It was just a prank that kids play on their teachers and each other. I did it as a kid."

The day before Hughes' death, the Hall County school system posted a message urging students to refrain from any prom-season pranks resulting in property damage or destruction. It warned of "serious consequences that can arise from engaging in destructive behavior."

Flowers lie along a fence outside North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga., on Monday, March 9, 2026. Emilie Megnien / AP

Students and Hughes' fellow teachers left a makeshift memorial of flowers piled along a section of fence outside the school.

Sean Pender, the school's football coach, wrote on Facebook that Hughes was an outstanding math teacher who helped players with their academics.

"Jason believed deeply in the power of connection and relationships," Pender wrote. "He had a special ability to connect with people, make them feel valued, and lift them up."

A GoFundMe for Hughes' family has raised over $282,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Decisions on whether or how to prosecute the teens ultimately lie with Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.