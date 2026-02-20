Gwinnett County minor arrested after sending threats to woman they met on Roblox, police say

A Gwinnett County minor is in custody after police say they made threats to a person they met through the gaming platform Roblox.

The unnamed juvenile is facing a charge of terroristic threats and acts.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers began their investigation on Jan. 16 after receiving a report that a victim was receiving threats and harassment from someone she met through the popular gaming platform.

"After the victim ended communication, the juvenile posted the victim's address online and began sending threatening messages to her through multiple different online platforms," authorities said.

Detectives say they found other messages where the minor talked about killing other women and "having a kill list."

The Roblox app login page displayed on a smartphone arranged in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday Feb. 11, 2026. Brent Lewin / Bloomberg via Getty Images

When investigators met with the juvenile, they say the minor admitted to sending the threats. On Jan. 27, officers took the juvenile into custody and transported them to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

"Gwinnett County Police remind the public to use caution when interacting with others through online gaming and social media platforms. Users are encouraged to protect their personal information, avoid sharing addresses or identifying details, and immediately report threatening or concerning behavior to law enforcement," the department said in a release.

Officials also encouraged parents and guardians to monitor their children's online activity and discuss how to stay safe with them.