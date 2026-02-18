As Georgia investigates Roblox, a larger debate emerges over child safety in the digital age

If you ask most adults about Roblox, they might not know whether it's a game, a social network, or something in between.

If you ask their children, they'll tell you: it's everything.

Roblox — the sprawling online platform where users build, play, and chat inside millions of user-generated worlds — has become a digital playground for tens of millions of kids and teens. But in Georgia, that playground is now under scrutiny.

When Kim Kardashian threatened legal action after her son encountered explicit, fake content on Roblox, it was dismissed by some as celebrity drama.

In Georgia this week, concerns about the same platform became something else entirely: a matter for the state's top law enforcement officer.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has launched an investigation into Roblox to determine whether the company is violating state consumer protection laws and placing children at risk.

Carr's office confirmed the probe following repeated reports of child abuse and sexual exploitation allegedly linked to interactions that began on the platform.

The investigation follows troubling incidents involving minors. Earlier this year, Georgia State Patrol troopers recovered two girls who had gone missing from their Florida home after communicating with a 19-year-old man on Roblox. The suspect, from Nebraska, now faces kidnapping and other charges.

In a separate 2023 case, authorities said an adult posing as a child used Roblox's chat function to contact a 12-year-old boy and later coerced him into sending explicit photos.

Those cases are now fueling a broader debate: How safe are children on platforms designed for them — and who should be held responsible when harm occurs?

A platform built for play and conversation

At Georgia Institute of Technology, Professor Munmun De Choudhury studies computational social science, analyzing how digital platforms affect personal and societal well-being.

She says the core risks experts see on platforms like Roblox are not new, but they are evolving.

"One of the main safety risks," she explained," is kids encountering strangers — sometimes adults posing as children — and being exposed to unsafe or harmful interactions that can lead to grooming."

Roblox is not just a gaming platform. It's also a social one. Players chat while they build, compete, and collaborate. That hybrid design is part of its appeal and part of its vulnerability.

"What makes Roblox different," Professor De Choudhury said, "is that it is a space specifically popular with kids and teens. It's not just about gaming. It's about socializing."

That distinction matters. When social interaction is layered onto immersive digital worlds, the line between play and persuasion can blur.

The limits of parental controls

Roblox, like many platforms, offers parental control settings. But Professor De Choudhury says there's often a gap between the existence of safety tools and their real-world effectiveness.

"Parents may not fully understand how to configure those tools," she said. "Kids may not be aware of them. And sometimes parental controls alone are not sufficient."

Part of the problem, she explained, is that online safety often operates in "catch-up mode." By the time platforms develop solutions, bad actors have already adapted.

Artificial intelligence now powers age verification systems and content filters across many platforms. But those tools are not flawless.

"Age verification algorithms can make mistakes," she said. "Content filtering can catch obvious harmful language, but people who groom children often use coded or subtle phrasing."

In other words: technology can help — but it is not a silver bullet.

Georgia's investigation in a national context

Georgia's probe into Roblox does not exist in isolation.

Across the country, lawmakers are grappling with how to regulate child-facing technology.

States have proposed stricter age verification laws, stronger data privacy protections, and new standards for platform accountability.

In Washington, bipartisan conversations continue about whether companies should face clearer legal duties to protect minors online.

The legal question often centers on a thorny issue: Should platforms be held responsible for harm caused by user-generated content?

Professor De Choudhury says one guiding principle could be borrowed from other industries.

"'Do no harm' is a principle we see in medicine and other consumer contexts," she said. "There could be minimum safety standards that child-facing platforms must meet."

Right now, she added, much of the burden rests with the platforms themselves.

"Anyone outside the platform cannot monitor those conversations. So providing guidance or standards could go a long way."

For Georgia families watching this investigation unfold, that question is more than theoretical.

What parents can do now

While policymakers debate reforms, experts say there are immediate steps families can take.

Professor De Choudhury emphasizes "psychological safety" first.

"If somebody makes you uncomfortable online, I'm here for you. You can talk to me," she suggests parents tell their children.

She also encourages active mediation — not just restricting access, but engaging with the platform alongside a child.

"Play the game with them," she said. "It builds trust and helps parents understand where risks might lie."

Clear digital rules, collaborative conversations, and media literacy — for both parents and children — remain among the most effective safeguards.

The bigger reckoning

As of February 2026, at least six state attorneys general have launched investigations or taken legal action against Roblox over concerns about child safety and exploitation, with several states already filing lawsuits.

For Georgia, the Roblox investigation is about state law and consumer protection. For the nation, it is part of a larger reckoning over how technology companies design products for children.

Roblox is unlikely to be the last platform to face scrutiny. As immersive technologies expand — from AI chatbots to virtual reality — the challenges around monitoring, moderation, and accountability will only grow more complex.

"The issues precede the solutions," Professor De Choudhury said.

The question now facing Georgia regulators — and lawmakers across the country — is whether the solutions can finally catch up.

For millions of children logging in after school, that answer could shape the digital playground for years to come.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta Roblox said: "We share Attorney General Carr's commitment to helping keep children safe online. As a platform built with a young audience in mind, Roblox has a history of pioneering industry-leading safeguards designed to monitor for harmful content and proactively block the exchange of images and personal information in chat. Our commitment to safety has no finish line..."