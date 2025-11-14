Gwinnett County Justice Administration Center celebrates National Adoption Day early

Families, judges, and court staff filled the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday for an early celebration of National Adoption Day, an annual event that spotlights the more than 108,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care nationwide.

The national observance, launched in 1999 by a coalition that includes the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, traditionally takes place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. But Gwinnett County chose to host its fourth annual ceremony a little early this year to ensure families could attend before the holiday rush.

"We're celebrating forever families," said Tiana Garner, Clerk of Superior Court. "Children are being adopted out of foster care and welcomed into permanent homes. This isn't just about today — this is a lifelong journey for these children, and it's so rewarding to play even a small part in it."

As the county's official record keeper, the Clerk of Superior Court's Office plays a critical role in the adoption process. All adoption filings move through the office, enabling staff to track cases, assist families, and help bring each adoption to the finish line.

Members of the Gwinnett County Clerk of Court present an early National Adoption Day. CBS News Atlanta

"When the adoptions are filed through our office, we're able to identify families and offer this event as a culmination of their journey," Garner said.

Friday's ceremony was part celebration, part community recognition. Gwinnett officials honored families finalizing adoptions as well as the justice partners — judges, clerks, attorneys, caseworkers, and volunteers — who help make those transitions possible.

National Adoption Day has recognized more than 80,000 children moving from foster care to permanent families since it began. More than 400 communities across the country open their courthouse doors each year to mark the occasion.

Families in Gwinnett gathered for photos, hugs, and congratulations before heading to a reception with refreshments and activities for children.

Garner says the celebration continues to grow — and the county is already planning for next year.

"Join us for our fifth celebration," she said. "It's going to be amazing."

Registration to attend the annual event is free, and parking is available on both sides of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.