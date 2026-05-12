Gov. Kemp signs controversial bill making some metro Atlanta races nonpartisan

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed controversial legislation that will make some local elections nonpartisan in five major metro Atlanta counties beginning in 2028.

House Bill 369 shifts races for district attorneys, county commissioners, tax commissioners and other local offices in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb and Clayton counties to nonpartisan elections.

The affected counties represent some of Georgia's most politically significant regions.

Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties are considered Democratic strongholds, while Cobb and Gwinnett counties have increasingly trended Democratic in recent election cycles.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has strongly criticized the proposed legislation, questioning its limited focus. "If the intent is truly fairness and election integrity, why are only five counties singled out instead of all 159 in Georgia?" she asked.

Opponents further argue that the measure could unfairly affect positions largely held by Black women. "This is, without a doubt, racism in its purest form," asserted one community leader.

On the other hand, political scientist and Emory professor Andra Gillespie told CBS News Atlanta that the bill targets counties with "consolidated governments, which are typically larger and more metropolitan."

The Georgia legislature approved the bill during the final days of this year's legislative session, with some Republicans joining Democrats in urging Kemp to veto the measure.

Opponents of the legislation argue the move weakens voter transparency and could reduce accountability.

Some Republicans have also argued that if Georgia moves toward nonpartisan local elections, the policy should apply statewide rather than only to select metro Atlanta counties.

Tuesday marked the final day for Kemp to sign or veto bills passed during this year's legislative session, his final regular session as governor.