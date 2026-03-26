Fani Willis calls Georgia bill that would remove party labels from local races "unconstitutional"

A controversial elections bill that would remove party labels from several key local races in metro Atlanta is drawing sharp backlash from prosecutors as it moves forward in the Georgia legislature.

House Bill 369, which recently passed the Georgia Senate, would require nonpartisan elections for certain county offices, including district attorney, county commission and tax commissioner, in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. The measure would take effect in 2028 if it becomes law.

Supporters say the change is aimed at keeping public safety roles focused on their duties rather than politics. Critics argue it unfairly targets metro Atlanta and could face legal challenges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis strongly criticized the bill, calling it unconstitutional and politically motivated.

"This bill is nothing more than a continuation of Burt Jones's political attack on me and my metro Atlanta colleagues," Willis said. "The targeting of five African-American women Democrats who were chosen by the voters of their counties to serve as District Attorney is racist, sexist and clearly unconstitutional."

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston also condemned the legislation and warned of legal action if it becomes law.

"The vote by the Georgia Senate to force five district attorneys — all black, Democratic women in metro Atlanta — into nonpartisan elections is a blatant attack by Republicans to undermine the will of voters," Boston said. "My colleagues and I are prepared to file suit immediately if this unconstitutional bill passes the House and is signed by the Governor."

Boston added that defending the law in court could cost taxpayers "hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees."

The bill's sponsor, Republican state Sen. John Albers, defended the measure, saying it is focused on improving public safety in Georgia's most populated areas.

"House Bill 369 passed with an overwhelming majority because it reflects a commonsense approach to public safety in Georgia's largest and most densely populated communities," Albers said. "By removing unnecessary political influence from these positions, we allow public safety professionals and elected officials alike to concentrate on what matters most: serving the people and keeping our communities safe."

Under the bill, candidates for affected offices would no longer run as Democrats or Republicans and would instead appear on ballots without party affiliation. The measure does not apply to all county roles, such as sheriff.

The legislation now heads back to the Georgia House for further consideration. If approved and signed into law, it is expected to face immediate legal challenges.