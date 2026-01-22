Metro Atlanta schools monitoring weather as Georgia prepares for major winter storm

As Georgia continues to prepare for a major winter storm to head through the state, school districts in metro Atlanta are closely keeping an eye on what the weather could bring.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of North Georgia from late Friday night through Monday morning, with officials warning Georgians to be prepared for ice accumulation of anywhere from a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch. Another Watch is in effect for metro Atlanta, set to go from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for all Georgia's counties on Thursday morning, allowing him to mobilize hundreds of National Guardsmen to help prepare for the storm. The State Operations Center will activate on Saturday, ahead of the worst of the weather.

While weather models could change, schools around metro Atlanta are also springing into action to be ready for a serious situation.

Atlanta University Center closing campuses

On Thursday, the Atlanta University Center Consortium announced that it would be closing its campuses on Saturday and Sunday. This includes all campus activities and sporting events scheduled for the weekend.

The consortium includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College.

"Please continue to check your Institution's website and homepage for updates regarding Monday, January 26, 2026," school officials said.

Monitoring the winter storm

While no metro Atlanta school district has canceled classes ahead of the storm, officials tell CBS News Atlanta that they are closely watching to see how it may impact their area, especially involving dangerous road conditions and power outages.

"The DeKalb County School District is actively monitoring weather conditions and forecasts for potential inclement weather. We will continue to monitor conditions closely and communicate any updates as needed," a spokesperson for the district said.

Gwinnett County Public Schools has cancelled all events and facility usage on Saturday and Sunday with plans for Friday going as schedule. At this time, no changes have been made for Monday.

A Cobb Schools spokesperson said that they will "continue to track conditions with student and staff safety in mind."

Henry County schools are working closely with the county's emergency management to stay aware of conditions.

The school districts asked parents and families to make sure their contact information is correct so that they can receive the latest updates. Most of the time, the decision will be made on the day of class.

CBS News Atlanta is closely monitoring the storm and will share any school closures that are announced.