Georgia winter weather: Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm

A potentially dangerous ice storm is setting its sights on north Georgia this weekend.

Weather officials are warning of treacherous travel, possible power outages, and days of lingering cold as Arctic air moves in behind the system.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 1 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Monday for much of northern Georgia, saying significant ice accumulation is possible as a complex winter storm unfolds across the eastern United States.

Georgia State of Emergency

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for all counties on Thursday, which he says will be in effect for the next seven days. He is also mobilizing 500 National Guardsmen to assist with storm preparations and response efforts. The State of Emergency order prohibits price gouging; suspends hours-of-service limitations for commercial vehicle operators involved in response activities; and temporarily increases weight, height, and length limits for commercial vehicles transporting essential supplies.

Governor Kemp also said that he is activating the State Operations Center starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. It will stay open 24/7 until the weather event has passed. The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin treating roads early Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Watch issued for much of north Georgia

The watch covers portions of northwest, north-central and northeast Georgia, including metro Atlanta and surrounding communities. Forecasters say ice accumulations of a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch are possible, with snow or sleet amounts generally an inch or less.

The primary concern is ice, which can coat roads, bridges, trees and power lines, making travel dangerous or even impossible. Power outages and tree damage are also possible, especially in areas that see heavier icing.

Rain now, ice later as cold air moves in

Through Friday, conditions remain relatively mild. A cold front pushing into north Georgia is bringing scattered rain showers, mainly along and north of the I-85 corridor. Temperatures are expected to stay warm enough through Friday afternoon to keep precipitation liquid.

By Friday evening, however, temperatures in far north Georgia are expected to fall into the mid-30s. At that point, a light rain and freezing rain mix could begin, setting the stage for more significant winter weather overnight.

What is cold air damming and why it matters

According to CBS News Atlanta meteorologist Troy Bridges, the biggest factor in this forecast is cold air damming, also known as "the wedge."

Cold air damming happens when cold, dense air becomes trapped against the Appalachian Mountains in north Georgia. Once that cold air settles in, it can be difficult to move out and may linger for days.

When warmer air rides over that shallow layer of cold air at the surface, rain droplets can melt aloft and then refreeze on contact, leading to freezing rain. That process is especially dangerous because it creates a smooth, invisible layer of ice on roads, bridges, trees and power lines.

Saturday could bring a sudden change in conditions

After a brief lull in precipitation Saturday morning, forecasters say wintry weather could return quickly Saturday afternoon as the wedge strengthens.

Because very dry, cold air is expected to push into northeast Georgia, precipitation may restart as freezing rain or sleet instead of plain rain. That could catch drivers off guard, especially if roads appear wet before temperatures drop.

Greatest ice threat in northeast Georgia

Forecast models continue to disagree on how strong the cold air wedge will be, adding uncertainty to how widespread the ice becomes. Right now, the highest risk for significant ice accumulation, potentially up to 1.25 inches, is in northeast Georgia.

That region faces the greatest threat of prolonged power outages, major tree damage, and severe travel disruptions. Areas from Rome to Atlanta to Augusta could still see icing, but amounts will depend on how long cold air holds in place.

Snow is not expected to be a major factor in this storm. Forecasters say a strong layer of warm air above the surface should limit snowfall, even in the mountains.

Freezing rain/ice outlook

Chance of Seeing at Least 0.50 Inches of Ice

(Saturday–Sunday)

Clayton: 51%

Greenville: 43%

Union: 41%

Dahlonega: 31%

Anderson: 35%

Gainesville: 24%

Greenwood: 25%

Athens: 18%

Calhoun: 17%

Dalton: 14%

Rome: 20%

Atlanta: 12%

Madison: 12%

Augusta: 6%

Eatonton: 7%

Milledgeville: 9%

Newnan: 10%

Macon: 4%

Waynesboro: 6%

Millen: 1%

Warner Robins: 1%

LaGrange: 2%

Columbus: 0%

Americus: 0%

Abbeville: 0%

Vidalia: 0%

Hinesville: 0%

Dangerous cold could linger into next week

After the storm moves out, a strong Arctic high-pressure system is expected to settle over the Southeast early next week. Temperatures in north Georgia may stay at or below freezing Monday and Tuesday.

If power outages occur, the extended cold could make conditions worse, increasing the risk of frozen pipes and slowing cleanup efforts. Forecasters say the coldest temperatures are most likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Weather officials are urging families to review emergency plans now and prepare for hazardous conditions. Travel should be delayed if possible, especially during periods of freezing rain. If travel is unavoidable, officials recommend extreme caution and keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle, including warm clothing, blankets, water, a flashlight and a first aid kit.

Georgians are encouraged to closely monitor forecasts, as small changes in temperature could significantly impact how much ice develops across the region.