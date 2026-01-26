Georgia winter storm: Ice warning remains in effect as refreezing roads and black ice impact Monday travel

An ice storm warning remains in effect across much of north Georgia early Monday as dangerously cold temperatures refreeze wet roads, creating slick and hazardous travel conditions during the morning commute.

Ice Storm Warning remains in effect across north Georgia

The National Weather Service says the warning will stay in place until 10 a.m. for large portions of north and northeast Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area. While most of the moisture has moved out, freezing temperatures have caused leftover rain, slush and standing water to turn back into ice overnight.

Refreezing roads create hazardous morning travel conditions

CBS News meteorologist Troy Bridges said the biggest concern Monday morning is refreezing. Roads across north Georgia and metro Atlanta are still wet from earlier precipitation, and with temperatures well below freezing, ice has formed again, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads.

High temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s Monday, reaching about 33 degrees in metro Atlanta. Mountain communities will remain even colder, with highs only in the 20s. Gusty winds up to 30 mph will make it feel much colder, with wind chills in the single digits and teens across many areas.

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA - JANUARY 29: Ice covers tree limbs and streets January 29, 2005 in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Metro Atlanta and north Georgia awoke to treacherous roads, canceled activities and flights. At least three traffic deaths have been attributed to the icy conditions. Erik S. Lesser / Getty Images

Black ice and power outage risks continue

The National Weather Service warns that black ice is likely, particularly on secondary roads, back roads and mountain routes. Officials urge drivers to delay travel if possible. If travel is unavoidable, motorists are advised to drive slowly and with extreme caution.

Ice-related impacts are already being felt in parts of northeast Georgia and are expected to expand through the morning hours. The combination of lingering ice and strong winds increases the risk of falling tree limbs and damage to power lines, which could lead to additional power outages.

According to Georgia Power, outages have been reported all across the state, with residents in metro Atlanta, White, and Clayton counties feeling the impacts. As of Monday morning, hundreds of outages were reported in the Atlanta area and Clayton County, while nearly 50 communities in Cleveland and Helen in White County are without power.

Cold weather advisories extend into the week

Residents are also being urged to prepare for ongoing cold conditions. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect, and another advisory is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Feels-like temperatures will once again drop into the single digits and teens across north and central Georgia.

Very cold nighttime temperatures are expected to continue through at least Friday, raising concerns for vulnerable populations and areas already dealing with utility issues. Officials recommend protecting plants, pipes and animals, keeping flashlights available in case of power outages, and dressing in warm layers if spending time outdoors.