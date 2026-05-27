Georgia weather forecast calls for daily storms and heavy rain all week

A stretch of wet, humid weather will keep rain in the forecast across North and Central Georgia all week, with scattered downpours and the risk of localized flooding continuing into the weekend.

On Wednesday morning, radar showed pockets of heavy rain already developing across parts of the metro, including from Johns Creek to Norcross and Tucker, where intense bursts of rainfall could drop a couple of inches in about an hour. Lighter rain was also falling in parts of the mountains and north of the metro area.

Forecasters said the showers are moving east at about 20 mph, with limited thunder and lightning expected, but brief wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall remain possible. That raises the concern for localized flooding and even a possible flash flood warning in some areas later in the day.

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The National Weather Service said the rain is being fueled by abundant Gulf moisture streaming into Georgia, supported by a nearby high-pressure system helping pull in additional humidity from the Atlantic and Gulf. That setup is expected to keep showers and storms going through the day.

Temperatures early Wednesday hovered near 70 degrees across much of the region, with highs expected to reach the low to mid-80s. The warm, humid air will continue to feed scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain totals across metro Atlanta, north Georgia

Atlanta - 3.68 inches

Athens - 5.16 inches

Blairsville - 6.09 inches

Carrollton - 3.08 inches

Doraville - 4.73 inches

Cumming - 1.14 inches

According to the National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, scattered thunderstorms are expected daily through the week and into the weekend, with the potential for locally heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and isolated strong storms.

While coverage may vary from day to day, forecasters said the overall pattern will stay unsettled, with only brief breaks in rain possible before another round of showers moves in.