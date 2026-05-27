Heavy rain, flooding threat continue across metro Atlanta with more storms on the way Heavy downpours moved across parts of metro Atlanta Tuesday morning, including Johns Creek, Norcross and Tucker, as forecasters warned of localized flooding and possible flash flood concerns later in the day. CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Meteorologist Troy Bridges says scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon with warm, humid conditions and additional rain chances staying in the forecast for several more days.