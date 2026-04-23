Georgia Tech opens dorms to World Cup visitors coming to Atlanta this summer

Georgia Tech is turning its campus housing into a temporary home base for soccer fans, workers, and volunteers heading to Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The program is called Soccer Stays GT Summer Lodging. It will offer dorm-style apartments to adults 18 and older who are in town for soccer-related events. Minors will only be allowed if staying with a parent or guardian, and each apartment must have at least one adult guardian.

Check-in opens June 1 and runs through July 31, with a minimum three-night stay required.

The setup is designed to give visitors a campus-style stay during one of the world's biggest sporting events, which is expected to bring thousands of people to the Atlanta area.

Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech University

Rates start at $237 per night per person for a single-occupancy room in shared 4- or 6-bedroom apartments. A discounted rate of $189 per night is available for guests staying 14 nights or longer, as well as Georgia Tech students, alumni, staff, and faculty with a valid GTID.

The nightly cost includes linens and breakfast.

Group registrations for families and companies are also expected to open soon, according to the school.

Check-in will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests arriving outside those hours are considered late arrivals and must coordinate in advance with housing staff.

Officials say registration will stay open until capacity is reached.