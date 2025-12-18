Georgia swears in its youngest state representative

History was made in Norcross as Akbar Ali was sworn in as the youngest member of the Georgia State House of Representatives Thursday. At just 21 years old, Ali won a special election to represent one of the most diverse districts in Georgia—and now, he's officially taking office.

Muhammad Akbar Ali, 21, Is set to become the youngest assemblymember In Georgia. Ali's Campaign Website

Ali is not only the youngest lawmaker in the state chamber, but, by many accounts, he's making history across the country.

"I'm actually the youngest, elected a general assemblyman in Georgia's history, as far as we know, and also are currently the youngest Democratic state representative in the entire nation," said Ali.

Despite the historic title, Ali is quick to ground his identity in something simpler. "First and foremost, I am a brother, a son, and your neighbor."

Ali's campaign resonated deeply with voters because, he said, it reflected the lived experiences of the district itself. Much like the people he now represents, Ali is the child of immigrants who built a life in Gwinnett County.

"My origin story, so to speak, is that of the district that I represent, most people here are, either immigrants themselves or are the sons and daughters of immigrants. And, that's exactly what I am."

His parents immigrated from Pakistan and worked their way up in a county Ali describes as a place where opportunity still exists.

"We are the most diverse county in the entire southeast of the United States, and we're the home to many different cultures, many different languages, and we're proud to be a part of that."

Ali remembers watching his family climb the economic ladder—sometimes from the very bottom.

"But we went on the social ladder of, at one point only having white rice to eat every night. And I was witness to that, with my younger brothers, going from there to being able to own our own house."

Those early experiences shaped his worldview—and his sense of responsibility.

"That kind of influenced the idea of you need to look out for everyone. You need to look out for the other person."

Ali says his path into politics began long before he was old enough to vote, sparked by a moment when his community's mosque came under threat.

"There was a hate movement against us, where there was, violent rhetoric, threats, just galore."

He watched as government intervention ultimately helped protect his mosque and neighbors.

"I know what good governance looks like. I know what a government for the people by the people looks like."

That experience pushed him into activism—organizing marches, engaging in local politics, and eventually rising within the Democratic Party. Even now, Ali emphasizes pragmatism over ego.

"Even though we're in the minority in the state House, we can still get things done. My ego is not bigger than the progress that we can make."

As he begins his term, Ali says his first priority is building relationships across the aisle.

"I want to come in here. I want to build bridges. I want to be solutions oriented."

Policy-wise, his focus stays close to home. "Lowering property tax, tackling HOA fees, but also defending our civil rights and immigration, and also lowering costs."

Away from politics, Ali channels his creativity through writing. "I've always just been a creative at my heart."

He's currently working on a longer project. "There's a novella in the works at the moment…just a, southern detective within, deep Georgia, tackling a, tech and a cult phenomenon there."

Critics have questioned whether 21 is too young to hold office. Ali has heard it all—and welcomes the conversation.

"I believe that it's the age itself is not a determinant for someone to serve. Everyone has the right to run. But we also need to remember that everyone has a right to serve as well."

He points out that Georgia was designed to have a citizen legislature.

"The intention is that, a any sort of citizen…all has the right to serve under the gold dome and to advocate for your community because we are the people living in said community."

Voters, he said, were ready for that message, telling him "'Thank God you're younger, right? We can use some drive, we can use some energy, then we can use some people with a spine that will stand on their principles.'"

Ali also credits his family—especially his younger brothers—for keeping him grounded.

"I'm just proud to be an older brother that can that they can look up to."

Now sworn in, Ali is already campaigning again. Because he won a special election, he must defend his seat in a May primary and again in November. Still, he hasn't slowed down.

"I'm still canvasing. I'm still going door to door. I am still, talking to people within the community."

What keeps him going, he said, is the belief that representation matters. "The work is never done. You know, we can always improve the area that we live in," said Ali.

And while he may be the youngest for now, Ali sees himself as part of something larger.

"I may be the first or maybe the youngest right now. Right. But…I genuinely believe that I will not be the last."

For Ali, history isn't the finish line—it's just the beginning.