Georgia State students tackle traffic congestion at Atlanta airport

Part of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has a new name thanks to research by a group of Georgia State students.

Over the summer, the Atlanta airport renamed its Cell Phone Lot to the Park and Wait Lot in the hopes that the title change will reduce some of congestion.

GSU graduate Sophia Haslach is no stranger to bumper-to-bumper traffic near the world's busiest airport.

"There's tons of lingering as you get closer to the terminals when you're coming to pick up your guests," Haslach said.

She and other students took a deeper look at the traffic in the area and came to a simple conclusion: most people didn't know that free parking was available.

"No one knew what Cell Phone Lot was to begin with," Haslach said.

Her solution? Changing the name to "Park and Wait."

Reactions to the new Park and Wait Lot

The signs went up in May. Three months later, traffic is moving better, but some guests are still adjusting to the change.

"The name is fine, but people are used to the cellphone lot," traveler Gary Brian said.

Airport officials say changing the name on the sign was just the beginning.

"We have seen a slight increase in activity in that area, definitely not to the level that we would like," said Hughie Galbreath, the airport's senior director of parking and ground transportation. "I think a part of that is just going to be continued customer education, making sure that they know exactly what the Park and Wait Lot is."

Galbreath says more marketing campaigns will help get the attention of drives so curbside parking becomes a thing of the past.

Ngoc Vu was one of the Georgia State student's who helped with the name change. She said she's happy to see people following the signs that their work helped change.

"I'm excited to see our recommendations are actually going to action," Vu said.

Airport officials say they've seen more travelers using the Park & Wait Lot since the name change, but they need to continue letting people know about its benefits. CBS News Atlanta

How to find the Park and Wait Lot

From Interstate 85 North:

Take Domestic Terminal Exit

At the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive

Follow signs to Park & Wait Lot

From I-85 South:

Take Domestic Terminal Exit

Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center

At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to Park & Wait Lot

From Camp Creek Parkway: