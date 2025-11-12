Georgia State partners with Google to launch $6 million AI Innovation Lab

Georgia State University is teaming up with Google to launch a $6 million AI Innovation Lab that will give metro Atlanta students hands-on access to artificial intelligence education and help prepare the next generation of tech talent.

The university says the initiative aims to make computer science and AI learning more accessible to students who might not otherwise have access. Through the partnership, Georgia State will offer an after-school program for high schoolers across Atlanta, teaching them how to use AI and machine learning to solve real-world problems.

The program will be led by Georgia State undergraduate and graduate students, who will serve as mentors and instructors while gaining teaching and design experience in computer science education. Google volunteers will also participate, offering additional mentorship and technical expertise.

Georgia State officials say the program is designed to help both high school students and college mentors build valuable skills that can open doors in Georgia's growing tech economy.

"This collaboration with Google reflects what Georgia State does best — using innovation to expand opportunity," said Georgia State University President M. Brian Blake. "Together, we're preparing the next generation of thinkers and leaders who will shape Georgia's — and our nation's — future in the digital economy."

Sign for Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia, United States, October 23, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado

The university hopes to use the lab as a launchpad for students from all backgrounds to enter the state's fast-growing tech sector.

"At Georgia State, we believe talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not," said L. Jared Abramson, the university's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "This collaboration with Google allows us to change that — to connect students in Atlanta's public schools to the world of technology while preparing our own students to teach and lead in that space."

Google, which has operated in Georgia for more than two decades, says it sees this partnership as a natural extension of its commitment to expanding digital skills training across the state.

"We are proud to collaborate with Georgia State University to ensure the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone in the state," said Monique Picou, Google Cloud's chief product supply officer.