Georgia voters choosing between crowded field in special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

Voters in Georgia's 14th Congressional District are heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect a replacement for former Republican U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For weeks, residents in northwest Georgia have been able to choose among a crowded field of candidates vying for the vacant U.S. House seat, which became open when Greene resigned following a public fight with President Trump.

Twenty-two candidates initially filed to run for the seat, but that number dropped to 17 candidates — 12 Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian, and one independent — after a handful of withdrawals. All candidates, including those who had withdrawn after qualifying, will appear on the same ballot.

With so many contenders, no candidate may secure the 50% majority needed to win the election outright. If that is the case, a runoff will happen on April 7.

Republicans want to continue holding the seat in a district that Trump carried with 68% of the vote in 2024. Democrats are hoping that the potential low turnout could help them secure a surprise electoral win, narrowing the margins in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Among the 12 Republicans competing in the special election are Clay Fuller, the former district attorney of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, who has been endorsed by Mr. Trump, and former state Sen. Colton Moore, who resigned to run for the seat.

The Democrats are also vying for the seat, including Shawn Harris, a retired Army brigadier general who challenged Greene in 2024. Harris eclipsed the rest of the multi-party field in fundraising as of Feb. 18, with about $4.3 million raised and about $290,000 in the bank. Fuller had the second-largest war chest, with about $238,000 in the bank. He had raised about $787,000 over the course of the campaign.

Voters in state Senate District 53 will elect Moore's replacement, while state House Districts 94 and 130 will also hold special elections to fill vacant seats. Republicans control both chambers of the state Legislature, and Tuesday's special elections will not threaten their majorities.

If someone wins the seat, they'll have a short time in office before they have to run again in the May 19 party primaries, with a possible runoff in June. The winner of those races will head to the general election in November.

Any registered voter in the district can participate in the special election. Nearly 54,000 ballots had already been cast in the U.S. House special election as of Friday.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.