Sen. Colton Moore joins crowded field for Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat in Congress

State Sen. Colton Moore says he is running to fill the seat left empty when Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene steps down early next year.

In a video posted to X, the Republican lawmaker touted his support for President Trump and willingness to go against what he called establishment abuses of power.

"We need a fighter in Washington. I've been a fighter to lower your costs and lower your taxes in Georgia, and I'm ready to take that fight to Washington, D.C. because I want the next generation to know what this freedom is all about," Moore said.

Moore was kicked out of the Senate Republican caucus in 2024 after launching attacks on fellow Republicans for their refusal to agree to his call for a special session to take action against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. Gov. Brian Kemp denounced the call as "political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment," and claimed it was just to raise campaign contributions for Moore.

Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, speaks to reporters outside the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta on Sept. 7, 2023. Jeff Amy / AP

Earlier this year, Moore was arrested after he tried to push his way past House staffers who were blocking him as he tried multiple times to enter the state House chamber for Kemp's State of the State speech. House Speaker Jon Burns, a fellow Republican, banned Moore from the chamber last year after the lawmaker denounced late House Speaker David Ralston on a day when Ralston was being honored, and his relatives were watching.

The day after Moore's arrest, Burns said he was lifting his ban on the senator entering the House chamber. State Senate and Republican Party leaders had rallied around Moore.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's announcement sends shockwaves through Georgia

In November, Greene announced in a video that she would be leaving Congress on Jan. 5, 2026, expressing frustration with Republican leadership of the House of Representatives.

Greene's resignation followed a public falling-out with President Trump in recent months, as the congresswoman criticized him for his stance on files related to Jeffrey Epstein, along with foreign policy and health care.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, attends a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Speaking to Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes," Greene said that the president was "extremely angry" over her decision to sign the discharge petition to disclose the records related to convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein.

"He said that it was going to hurt people," she said. "I had asked him, 'These women are the ones that were hurt. They were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I watched them stand in front of the press trembling, their bodies shaking as they were telling their stories, many of them for the first time.' And I had told him, I said, 'You know, you have all kinds of people come in the White House, have these women come in the White House. These women deserve to be heard.'"

Trump has since called Greene a "low IQ traitor" and said that "She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple."

A crowded field to take Greene's former seat

Moore joins a growing list of candidates to succeed Greene, including Republicans Star Black, Beau Brown, Elvis Casely, Benjamin Cope, Jeff Criswell, Christian Hurd, Linvel Risner, Jim Tully, and Jenna Turnipseed.

On the Democratic side, Shawn Harris has entered the race. Independent Rob Ruszkowski is also running.

Greene has previously said that she would not endorse anyone in the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.