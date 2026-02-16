Early voting opens as nearly 20 candidates vie to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

Early voting is underway in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, where nearly 20 candidates are vying to fill the seat left vacant by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Polls opened at 8 a.m., but despite the high stakes, political analysts say the race may get off to a quiet start due to limited advertising and voter outreach.

Brian Robinson, a Republican political analyst, notes that low turnout is common in special elections—especially when the field is this crowded. In a deeply conservative district like the 14th, a small but energized group of voters could have an outsized impact on the results.

The race took on new urgency after President Donald Trump endorsed former prosecutor Clay Fuller for the seat.

That endorsement could shift the dynamics, but with so many contenders, no candidate may secure the majority needed to win outright. If no one gets 50% of the vote, Georgia law calls for the top two vote-getters—regardless of party—to advance to a runoff.

As polls open, the question remains: Will Trump's endorsement rally enough support to avoid a runoff, or will a divided field send the district into a second round of voting?