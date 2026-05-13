Georgia schools facing growing student lunch debt amid rising food insecurity

Georgia families across the state are facing growing financial pressure, and a new study from Emory University shows school lunch debt is becoming a widespread issue.

According to researchers at the Rollins School of Public Health, more than one in 20 Georgia students has some level of lunch debt, with 25% owing $100 or more. The study also found that one in three Georgia families with children faces food insecurity.

At Sugar Hill Elementary School, Principal Nick Boyers said the school typically sees between $500 and $1,000 in student lunch debt at any given time.

"Many families are having difficulties with the way that the economy is and the way that prices are going up and gas prices are increasing," Boyers said. "So lunch debt can be a burden for some families."

Boyers said the school never turns students away from a meal because hunger can directly impact learning.

"We know that hunger can get in the way of learning," Boyers said. "We will never turn a student away that is hungry. We will always provide a meal for them."

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Researchers at Rollins School of Public Health said the issue highlights broader struggles many families are facing statewide.

"We know that families are facing a substantial amount of financial pressure," said Stephen Patrick. "About one in three Georgia families with kids have food insecurity."

Patrick said about one in five families reported skipping meals because of rising costs.

"It means that parents are doing their part to try and protect their kids from the pressures that they're seeing," Patrick said.

The Georgia nonprofit All for Lunch works with school districts across the state to help pay off student lunch debt.

Founder Alessandra Ferrara-Miller said some students across the country have faced consequences over unpaid meal balances, including restrictions on graduation participation and field trips.

"For some of these kids, it's school lunch," Ferrara-Miller said. "That's the only meal they know they're going to have for the day."

Since 2017, All for Lunch says it has raised more than $2 million to help pay off student lunch debt nationwide, including more than $600,000 contributed to schools in Georgia.

The organization is currently accepting nominations from schools across Georgia for a chance to receive funding to help eliminate lunch debt before summer break.

It's open through May 14th. Click here to learn more.