As Georgia early voting surges, residents say researching candidates matters more than ever in crowded primary races

Early voting is off to a strong start in Georgia, with the Secretary of State's Office reporting that more than 460,000 ballots have already been accepted statewide. But while turnout numbers continue to rise, many voters say this year's primary ballot is also one of the longest they've seen in years.

From statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate to judicial and local contests, some voters reported working through four or five pages of candidates before casting their ballot.

Emory University political scientist Andra Gillespie said voter participation is already running ahead of where it was during the same point in 2022.

"We are seeing higher voter participation in early voting now compared to where we were in 2022," Gillespie said. "I think that speaks to a number of factors, one the interest in this race."

Several voters told CBS News Atlanta they spent time researching candidates before heading to the polls.

"Even if you're voting Democrat or Republican, you have so many choices that it requires you to be somewhat knowledgeable," one voter said.

Another voter said researching candidates ahead of time is more important than ever.

"I think it's more important than ever to really do your research before you come in and not just vote and pick a name just because you've heard it," the voter said.

Georgia voters can preview their sample ballot ahead of Election Day through the state's My Voter Page website, also known as MVP.

The online tool allows voters to check polling locations, view sample ballots, and research races before heading to the polls.

Early voting continues through May 15 ahead of Georgia's primary election on May 19.